Sportsbooks give the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0). Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under has been set at 51.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they take on the Jaguars. As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Chiefs, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: CBS

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Jaguars had an ATS record of 4-2.

Out of 17 Jacksonville games last season, eight went over the total.

Kansas City beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

As 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs went 5-9 against the spread last year.

Out of 17 Kansas City games last season, eight hit the over.

