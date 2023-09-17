How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
CA Osasuna versus Getafe CF is one of many compelling options on today's LaLiga slate.
Information on how to watch today's LaLiga play is included for you.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Getafe CF vs CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna (2-0-3) journeys to face Getafe CF (2-1-2) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Getafe CF (+165)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+205)
- Draw: (+170)
Watch Villarreal CF vs UD Almeria
UD Almeria (0-1-3) makes the trip to play Villarreal CF (1-0-3) at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Villarreal CF (-225)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+475)
- Draw: (+380)
Watch Sevilla FC vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas (0-2-2) journeys to face Sevilla FC (0-0-3) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (-170)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+450)
- Draw: (+275)
Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad (1-3-0) journeys to match up with Real Madrid (4-0-0) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-165)
- Underdog: Real Sociedad (+425)
- Draw: (+285)
