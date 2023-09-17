CA Osasuna versus Getafe CF is one of many compelling options on today's LaLiga slate.

Information on how to watch today's LaLiga play is included for you.

Watch Getafe CF vs CA Osasuna

CA Osasuna (2-0-3) journeys to face Getafe CF (2-1-2) at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Getafe CF (+165)

Getafe CF (+165) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+205)

CA Osasuna (+205) Draw: (+170)

Watch Villarreal CF vs UD Almeria

UD Almeria (0-1-3) makes the trip to play Villarreal CF (1-0-3) at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Villarreal CF (-225)

Villarreal CF (-225) Underdog: UD Almeria (+475)

UD Almeria (+475) Draw: (+380)

Watch Sevilla FC vs UD Las Palmas

UD Las Palmas (0-2-2) journeys to face Sevilla FC (0-0-3) at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Sevilla FC (-170)

Sevilla FC (-170) Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+450)

UD Las Palmas (+450) Draw: (+275)

Watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad (1-3-0) journeys to match up with Real Madrid (4-0-0) at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-165)

Real Madrid (-165) Underdog: Real Sociedad (+425)

Real Sociedad (+425) Draw: (+285)

(+285) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

