AS Monaco and FC Lorient hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

There is live coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch FC Lorient vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco (3-2-0) is on the road to take on FC Lorient (1-3-1) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: AS Monaco (-140)

AS Monaco (-140) Underdog: FC Lorient (+360)

FC Lorient (+360) Draw: (+310)

Watch Strasbourg vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC (1-1-2) journeys to face Strasbourg (2-0-2) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Strasbourg (+165)

Strasbourg (+165) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+170)

Montpellier HSC (+170) Draw: (+235)

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes (0-2-2) journeys to play Clermont Foot 63 (0-1-3) at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (-110)

Clermont Foot 63 (-110) Underdog: FC Nantes (+320)

FC Nantes (+320) Draw: (+270)

Watch Stade Reims vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 (2-1-1) is on the road to play Stade Reims (2-1-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Stade Reims (-105)

Stade Reims (-105) Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+295)

Stade Brest 29 (+295) Draw: (+255)

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC (1-2-1) travels to play Olympique Marseille (2-2-0) at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-215)

Olympique Marseille (-215) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+550)

Toulouse FC (+550) Draw: (+380)

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC (1-2-1) is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon (0-1-3) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-150)

Olympique Lyon (-150) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+400)

Le Havre AC (+400) Draw: (+320)

