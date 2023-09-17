How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
AS Monaco and FC Lorient hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Liga MX Today
|How to Watch Today's MLB Schedule
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Lorient vs AS Monaco
AS Monaco (3-2-0) is on the road to take on FC Lorient (1-3-1) at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-140)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+360)
- Draw: (+310)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Strasbourg vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC (1-1-2) journeys to face Strasbourg (2-0-2) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+165)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+170)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes (0-2-2) journeys to play Clermont Foot 63 (0-1-3) at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (-110)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+320)
- Draw: (+270)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Stade Reims vs Stade Brest 29
Stade Brest 29 (2-1-1) is on the road to play Stade Reims (2-1-1) at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-105)
- Underdog: Stade Brest 29 (+295)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC (1-2-1) travels to play Olympique Marseille (2-2-0) at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-215)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+550)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre AC
Le Havre AC (1-2-1) is on the road to take on Olympique Lyon (0-1-3) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-150)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+400)
- Draw: (+320)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.