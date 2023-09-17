The Serie A slate today, which includes Udinese taking on Cagliari, is not one to miss.

There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch Cagliari vs Udinese

Udinese (0-3-1) journeys to match up with Cagliari (0-2-2) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

6:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Udinese (+155)

Udinese (+155) Underdog: Cagliari (+175)

Cagliari (+175) Draw: (+205)

Watch AC Monza vs US Lecce

US Lecce (2-1-0) travels to face AC Monza (1-0-2) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AC Monza (+125)

AC Monza (+125) Underdog: US Lecce (+215)

US Lecce (+215) Draw: (+220)

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo (1-0-2) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (1-1-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Sassuolo (+135)

Sassuolo (+135) Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)

Frosinone Calcio (+185) Draw: (+240)

Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Atalanta

Atalanta (2-0-1) journeys to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-1-1) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+140)

ACF Fiorentina (+140) Underdog: Atalanta (+175)

Atalanta (+175) Draw: (+235)

Watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC (0-0-3) makes the trip to match up with AS Roma (0-1-2) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: AS Roma (-250)

AS Roma (-250) Underdog: Empoli FC (+650)

Empoli FC (+650) Draw: (+330)

