How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
The Serie A slate today, which includes Udinese taking on Cagliari, is not one to miss.
There is coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Cagliari vs Udinese
Udinese (0-3-1) journeys to match up with Cagliari (0-2-2) at Unipol Domus in Cagliari.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+155)
- Underdog: Cagliari (+175)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AC Monza vs US Lecce
US Lecce (2-1-0) travels to face AC Monza (1-0-2) at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Monza (+125)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+215)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo (1-0-2) is on the road to match up with Frosinone Calcio (1-1-1) at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (+135)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+185)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Atalanta
Atalanta (2-0-1) journeys to take on ACF Fiorentina (1-1-1) at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (+140)
- Underdog: Atalanta (+175)
- Draw: (+235)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Roma vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC (0-0-3) makes the trip to match up with AS Roma (0-1-2) at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-250)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+650)
- Draw: (+330)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
