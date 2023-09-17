The September 17 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) will feature a battle between QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Trevor Lawrence at TIAA Bank Field. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Lawrence this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2022 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 17 Games Played 17 66.3% Completion % 67.1% 4,113 (241.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 5,250 (308.8) 25 Touchdowns 41 8 Interceptions 12 291 (17.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 358 (21.1) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Other Matchup Previews

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chiefs ceded 369 points, ranking 16th in the league with 21.7 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they ranked 12th in the NFL with 5,579 total yards allowed (328.2 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Kansas City surrendered 3,756 passing yards last season, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranked 32nd in the NFL with 33.

Against the run, the Chiefs were one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking eighth in the NFL by giving up 107.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 15th with 4.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Kansas City ranked 13th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 31st at 67.3%.

Who comes out on top when the Chiefs and the Jaguars square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Jaguars Defensive Stats

Last year, the Jaguars were middle-of-the-road in points allowed (20.6 per game), ranking 12th in the NFL.

When it came to defending the pass, Jacksonville had trouble last season, with 4,055 passing yards allowed (28th in NFL). It ranked 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Jaguars ranked 12th in the NFL with 1,951 rushing yards allowed (114.8 per game) and seventh in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Jacksonville ranked 29th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 43.2%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 24th (59.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.