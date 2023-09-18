Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 288 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.502) this season.

The Braves lead baseball with a .275 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 865 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves get on base at a .343 clip, best in the league.

The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Atlanta has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.294 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

In six starts this season, Wright has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts this season, Wright has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies W 4-1 Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins L 9-6 Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies - Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Bryce Elder Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Trevor Williams 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Patrick Corbin

