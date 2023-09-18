There are 15 matches on tap today in the Chengdu Open, across four different tournament rounds, with No. 29-ranked Alexander Bublik against No. 64 Marcos Giron looking like the top matchup.

Chengdu Open Info

Tournament: Chengdu Open

Chengdu Open

Date: September 19

September 19 TV Channel:

Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Chengdu Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Alexander Zverev +185 1st Lorenzo Musetti +650 2nd Grigor Dimitrov +700 3rd Daniel Evans +700 3rd Emil Ruusuvuori +1200 5th Miomir Kecmanovic +1400 6th Alexander Bublik +1400 6th Brandon Nakashima +1400 6th Roman Safiullin +2000 9th Jordan Thompson +2200 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Linang Xiao vs. Benjamin Lock Qualification Round 1 12:10 AM ET Lock (-185) Xiao (+135) Pavel Kotov vs. Rubin Statham Qualification Round 1 1:40 AM ET Kotov (-650) Statham (+375) Rio Noguchi vs. Hiroki Moriya Qualifying Qualification Round 1 2:20 AM ET Noguchi (-150) Moriya (+110) Nick Chappell vs. Philip Sekulic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 3:25 AM ET Sekulic (-135) Chappell (+100) Evgeny Donskoy vs. Egor Gerasimov Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Donskoy (-275) Gerasimov (+200) Pavel Kotov vs. Omar Jasika Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 PM ET - - Li Tu vs. Alibek Kachmazov Qualifying Qualification Final 10:00 PM ET - - Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Nakashima (-150) Safiullin (+115) Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Lajovic (-150) Bergs (+115) Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Purcell (-135) Thompson (+105) Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Daniel (-145) Vukic (+110) Jie Cui vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Varillas (-800) Cui (+500) Tao Mu vs. Corentin Moutet Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Moutet (-1600) Mu (+775) Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Ruusuvuori (-225) Rinderknech (+175) Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Round of 32 11:00 PM ET Bublik (-155) Giron (+120)

