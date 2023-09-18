Alabama High School Football Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Lee County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Beauregard High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 18
- Location: Seale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Loachapoka High School at Notasulga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Percy Julian High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Auburn, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles Henderson High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon East Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Opelika, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
