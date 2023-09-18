Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Saints vs. Panthers Monday Night Football Game – Week 2
The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium, so check out our best bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
When is Saints vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Carolina 23 - New Orleans 9
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Saints won four of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
- New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- The Panthers were underdogs in 12 games last season and won six (50%) of those contests.
- Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Saints or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Carolina (+3)
- The Saints were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.
- New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last season.
- Panthers posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- As 3-point underdogs or more, Carolina went 5-4 against the spread last season.
Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (39.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 39.8 points per game a season ago, 0.3 more points than the over/under of 39.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.3 points per game last season, 2.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.
- Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.