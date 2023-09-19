Philadelphia Phillies (82-68) will go head to head against the Atlanta Braves (96-54) at Truist Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Kyle Schwarber will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +185. A 9-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (17-5, 3.78 ERA) vs Cristopher Sanchez - PHI (2-4, 3.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-225) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 135 games this season and won 88 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (43.2%) in those games.

The Phillies have played as an underdog of +185 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.