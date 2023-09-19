How to Watch UEFA Champions League, College Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Tuesday, September 19
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The soccer slate on Tuesday is sure to please. The contests include Lazio playing Atletico Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch UEFA Champions League: Lazio vs Atletico Madrid
- League: UEFA Champions League
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Watch College Soccer: Penn State vs Maryland
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
Watch College Soccer: Monmouth vs Saint Joseph's
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
Watch College Soccer: Wisconsin vs Northwestern
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
