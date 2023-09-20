Trea Turner and Matt Olson will hit the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Phillies have +120 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -145 +120 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 89 of the 136 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.4%).

Atlanta has a record of 75-32 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (70.1% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 84 of those games (84-64-3).

The Braves have collected a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 48-26 49-28 29-21 68-33 76-45 21-9

