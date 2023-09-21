The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-2) hit the road for a SWAC battle against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Louis Crews Stadium.

Defensively, Alabama A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 249.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 95th (288 yards per game). UAPB is accumulating 318.3 total yards per game on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 392.7 total yards per game (84th-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Louis Crews Stadium

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Alabama A&M UAPB 288 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (66th) 249.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.7 (88th) 119 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (43rd) 169 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (97th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford has compiled 236 yards (78.7 ypg) on 26-of-41 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 40 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Ryan Morrow has 223 rushing yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has piled up 69 yards on nine carries, scoring one time.

Terrell Gardner's leads his squad with 164 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of eight targets) and scored one touchdown.

Cameron Young has put together a 105-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes on 15 targets.

Jacolby Hewitt has hauled in five grabs for 67 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per game.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has racked up 301 yards (100.3 per game) while completing 80.6% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.

Johness Davis has rushed 49 times for a team-high 283 yards (94.3 per game) with one touchdown. He also leads the team through the air, as his six receptions this season are good for 66 yards.

BJ Curry has rushed for 107 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has collected 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has one touchdown.

Maurice Lloyd has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) this year.

