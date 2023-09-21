Atlanta Braves (97-55) will take on the Washington Nationals (68-85) at Nationals Park on Thursday, September 21 at 7:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Ozzie Albies will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +220 moneyline odds. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 89 out of the 137 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 10-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and finished 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.9%, of the 136 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +220 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

