Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Houston County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Daleville High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Rehobeth High School at Enterprise High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Enterprise, AL

Enterprise, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Smiths Station High School at Dothan High School