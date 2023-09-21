If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Mobile County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Alma Bryant High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Robertsdale High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at Blount High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Eight Mile, AL

Eight Mile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Thomasville, AL

Thomasville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson High School at Fairhope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Citronelle, AL

Citronelle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Francis Marion High School