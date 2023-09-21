Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Sun Belt play in Week 4, or creating a parlay bet, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the Appalachian State vs. Wyoming matchup, and picking Nevada (+17.5) over Texas State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 4 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Nevada +17.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 0.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Utah State +6.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 10.5 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: MW Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Western Kentucky +3.5 vs. Troy
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Western Kentucky by 9.1 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 42.5 - Appalachian State vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 63.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 62.5 - Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Total: 48.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 21
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 59.5 - Buffalo vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 67.0 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 4 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|3-0 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|30.0 / 17.3
|373.7 / 307.7
|Georgia State
|3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|39.3 / 24.7
|462.0 / 400.7
|Marshall
|2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|26.0 / 15.0
|402.5 / 284.5
|Coastal Carolina
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|36.3 / 16.7
|419.7 / 385.7
|South Alabama
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|28.3 / 20.3
|389.7 / 352.0
|UL Monroe
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|14.7 / 24.7
|301.7 / 383.7
|Texas State
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|44.0 / 28.3
|455.7 / 432.0
|Appalachian State
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|40.7 / 30.7
|451.0 / 375.7
|Georgia Southern
|2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|32.3 / 23.3
|463.3 / 380.0
|Louisiana
|2-1 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|36.7 / 24.0
|466.7 / 321.7
|Old Dominion
|1-2 (1-0 Sun Belt)
|26.3 / 31.3
|329.0 / 411.7
|Southern Miss
|1-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|18.7 / 33.7
|300.3 / 364.7
|Arkansas State
|1-2 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|11.3 / 39.0
|307.7 / 447.3
|Troy
|1-2 (0-1 Sun Belt)
|25.0 / 29.3
|382.0 / 309.0
