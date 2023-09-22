The NC State Wolfpack (2-1) and Virginia Cavaliers (0-3) will face each other in a clash of ACC foes at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is NC State vs. Virginia?

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 34, Virginia 24

NC State 34, Virginia 24 NC State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wolfpack have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Virginia has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Cavaliers have not won as an underdog of +275 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolfpack have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: NC State (-8.5)



NC State (-8.5) Thus far this year NC State is winless versus the spread.

The Wolfpack have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Virginia has one victory against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) NC State and its opponents have combined to go over Friday's over/under of 47.5 points once this season.

Every game featuring Virginia this season has finished with more combined scoring than Friday's over/under of 47.5.

The point total for the contest of 47.5 is 4.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for NC State (31 points per game) and Virginia (20.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 49.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 30 28 32 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 39.5 52 Implied Total AVG 32.3 23 37 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

