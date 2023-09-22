A quarterfinal is next up for Ons Jabeur in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023, and she will meet Vera Zvonareva. With +160 odds, Jabeur is the favorite to take home the trophy from Ningbo Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jabeur at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jabeur's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 28 (at 4:30 AM ET), Jabeur will play Zvonareva, after getting past Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 in the last round.

Jabeur is currently listed at -1000 to win her next match versus Zvonareva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Jabeur? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Jabeur Stats

In the Round of 16, Jabeur won 6-3, 6-2 against Korpatsch on Wednesday.

In 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Jabeur has gone 28-14 and has won one title.

In eight tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jabeur has gone 10-8.

Jabeur has played 21.7 games per match in her 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

On hard courts, Jabeur has played 18 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

Jabeur, over the past year, has won 67.0% of her service games and 42.2% of her return games.

On hard courts, Jabeur, over the past year, has claimed 61.3% of her service games and 40.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.