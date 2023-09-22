Al Nassr versus Al-Ahli Saudi FC in a Saudi League Soccer match is a game to watch on a Friday soccer schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: AS Monaco vs OGC Nice

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Famalicão vs Arouca

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: South Florida vs SMU

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Delfín vs Guayaquil City

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Notre Dame vs Virginia

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs UCLA

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Stanford

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's College Soccer: Arizona vs Oregon

League: Women's College Soccer

Women's College Soccer Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!