The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will clash in a matchup at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Jacksonville State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Gamecocks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Eastern Michigan lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Jacksonville State has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Eastern Michigan has covered one time against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

No Jacksonville State game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 51.5 points.

Jacksonville State averages 27.3 points per game against Eastern Michigan's 19.3, totaling 4.9 points under the matchup's point total of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 54.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 32.5 28 37 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50 48 Implied Total AVG 31.5 29 34 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.