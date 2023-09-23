The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) will look to upset the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-6.5) 53.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won one game against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

