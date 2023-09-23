The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-1) are 6.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-1). The total for this matchup has been set at 52.5 points.

Jacksonville State ranks 65th in total offense (344 yards per game) and 46th in total defense (322.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Eastern Michigan has been sputtering offensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS with 19.3 points per game. It has been better on defense, surrendering 21.7 points per contest (60th-ranked).

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -6.5 -110 -110 52.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Jacksonville State has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb has compiled 217 yards (72.3 ypg) on 19-of-39 passing this season. In addition, he's added 76 rushing yards (25.3 ypg) on 21 carries.

Malik Jackson has 249 rushing yards on 43 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 44 yards (14.7 per game) on five catches.

Ron Wiggins has been handed the ball 28 times this year and racked up 156 yards (52 per game) with two touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s team-leading 87 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of nine targets).

Quinton Lane has caught seven passes for 80 yards (26.7 yards per game) this year.

Larry Worth has collected 1.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight tackles.

Jeremiah Harris has 16 tackles and one interception, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

