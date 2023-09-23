In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 final on Saturday, Magda Linette faces Xiyu Wang.

Wang is favored (-115) in the tournament final versus Linette (-105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magda Linette vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Magda Linette vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 53.5% chance to win.

Magda Linette Xiyu Wang -105 Odds to Win Match -115 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 53.5% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Magda Linette vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Linette advanced past No. 81-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 6-2, 6-3.

Wang advanced past Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday.

Linette has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match.

Linette has played 21.8 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Wang is averaging 23.5 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

Wang is averaging 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the only match between Linette and Wang dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Hua Hin, Thailand Women Singles quarterfinals, Linette was victorious 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Linette has claimed two sets against Wang (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Wang's one.

Linette has beaten Wang in 14 of 26 total games between them, good for a 53.8% win rate.

Linette and Wang have matched up one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.