The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) square off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Virginia Tech matchup.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Virginia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-5.5) 41.5 -225 +180 FanDuel Marshall (-5.5) 41.5 -205 +168

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Marshall has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Virginia Tech has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

Marshall & Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Marshall To Win the Sun Belt +800 Virginia Tech To Win the ACC +15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.