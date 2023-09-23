The North Alabama Lions (2-2) go on the road to match up against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, North Alabama ranks 38th in the FCS with 397.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 79th in total defense (386.5 yards allowed per contest). UT Martin's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 37.0 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 28.7 points per game, which ranks 64th.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

North Alabama UT Martin 397.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.0 (3rd) 386.5 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.3 (105th) 200.8 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.0 (3rd) 196.5 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (43rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 733 yards (183.3 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 57% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 81 rushing yards on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Demarcus Lacey, has carried the ball 64 times for 347 yards (86.8 per game), scoring two times.

Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball 16 times for 223 yards (55.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's team-leading 228 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Florence has caught 14 passes for 137 yards (34.3 yards per game) this year.

Kobe Warden's 13 grabs have turned into 98 yards.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 582 yards on 52-of-92 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 49 times for 432 yards (144.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jordan Castleberry has compiled 126 yards on 22 carries.

DeVonte Tanksley has totaled 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 167 (55.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has one touchdown.

Asa Wondeh has collected 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Trevonte Rucker's nine receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 102 yards (34.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

