At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2800.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Saints and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this season (333.8 yards per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints picked up four wins at home last season and three away.

When the underdog, New Orleans picked up only two victories (2-8) a year ago, but when favored finished 4-2.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr passed for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and picked up 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his throws, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games a season ago.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games.

In 17 games last year, Demario Davis totaled 6.5 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL, 109 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +25000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2800 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +10000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:31 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.