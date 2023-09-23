Based on our computer model, the Samford Bulldogs will defeat the Chattanooga Mocs when the two teams match up at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-0.3) 46.2 Samford 24, Chattanooga 23

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have one win against the spread this year.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, seven Mocs games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 29.7 29.7 69.0 14.0 10.0 37.5 Chattanooga 34.0 21.3 37.5 11.5 27.0 41.0

