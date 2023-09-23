When the Georgia Bulldogs square off against the UAB Blazers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

UAB vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (+40.5) Over (54.5) Georgia 41, UAB 17

Week 4 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

In theBlazers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average total for UAB games this season is two more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are winless against the spread this season.

Georgia has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 40.5-point favorites.

Not one of the Bulldogs' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Georgia games this season are equal at 54.5.

Blazers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39 8 39 8 -- -- UAB 30.3 32 28 23.5 35 49

