The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) play the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 42 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

UAB vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

UAB vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

UAB vs. Georgia Betting Trends

UAB has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

Georgia has not won against the spread this season in three chances.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 42 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

