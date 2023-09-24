Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley has a tough matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 191 per game.

Ridley's stat line so far this season displays 10 catches for a team-leading 133 yards and one score. He averages 66.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 19 times.

Ridley vs. the Texans

Ridley vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Ridley will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Texans give up 191 passing yards per game.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Ridley has received 25.7% of his team's 74 passing attempts this season (19 targets).

He has 133 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 76th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Ridley, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (25.0% of his team's four offensive TDs).

Ridley has been targeted five times in the red zone (45.5% of his team's 11 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 TAR / 8 REC / 101 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

