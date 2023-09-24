Christian Kirk Week 3 Preview vs. the Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk has a tough matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 191 per game.
Kirk has a 119-yard season on 12 catches so far. He has been targeted on 17 occasions, and averages 59.5 yards.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kirk and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Kirk vs. the Texans
- Kirk vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 27.3 REC YPG / REC TD
- No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.
- One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.
- No player has registered more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.
- The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 191 yards per contest this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL.
- The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).
Watch Jaguars vs Texans on Fubo!
Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Texans
- Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Kirk with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kirk Receiving Insights
- In one of two games this season (50.0%), Kirk has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.
- Kirk has received 23.0% of his team's 74 passing attempts this season (17 targets).
- He has 119 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 76th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per target.
- Kirk does not have a TD reception this year in two games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Kirk's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Chiefs
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.