Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk has a tough matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 191 per game.

Kirk has a 119-yard season on 12 catches so far. He has been targeted on 17 occasions, and averages 59.5 yards.

Kirk vs. the Texans

Kirk vs the Texans (since 2021): 3 GP / 27.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 27.3 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is giving up 191 yards per contest this year, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding one this season (0.5 per game).

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 54.5 (-111)

Kirk Receiving Insights

In one of two games this season (50.0%), Kirk has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Kirk has received 23.0% of his team's 74 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has 119 receiving yards on 17 targets to rank 76th in NFL play with 7.0 yards per target.

Kirk does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 14 TAR / 11 REC / 110 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

