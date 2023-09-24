Evan Engram will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Houston Texans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Engram's stat line so far this year shows 11 catches for 106 yards. He averages 53.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 13 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Engram and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Engram vs. the Texans

Engram vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 42.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 42.5 REC YPG / REC TD Houston's defense has not let a player rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

One player has grabbed a TD pass against the Texans this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Texans is conceding 191 yards per contest this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up one this season (0.5 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Texans on Fubo!

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Engram with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Engram Receiving Insights

Engram has received 17.6% of his team's 74 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He has 106 receiving yards on 13 targets to rank 54th in NFL play with 8.2 yards per target.

Having played two games this season, Engram has not had a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.