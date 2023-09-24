The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are set to square off in a Week 3 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Evan Engram hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a TD)

Engram has posted 11 catches for 106 yards this year. He has been targeted on 13 occasions, and averages 53 yards receiving.

Engram, in two games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Evan Engram Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0

