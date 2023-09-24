At the moment the New Orleans Saints have been given +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans went 6-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of six Saints games last season went over the point total.

On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up just 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

The Saints picked up four wins at home last year and three away.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

In the NFC South the Saints won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games for the Raiders last year.

In 16 games, Taysom Hill threw for 240 yards (15.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.4%.

Also, Hill ran for 575 yards and seven TDs.

Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Juwan Johnson scored seven TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 508 yards (31.8 per game).

On defense last year, Demario Davis helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +25000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +10000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +75000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +15000 9 November 5 Bears - +25000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +4000 13 December 3 Lions - +2800 14 December 10 Panthers - +25000 15 December 17 Giants - +10000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +4000

Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.