The New Orleans Saints (2-0) will look to upset the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Packers favored by 1 point. An over/under of 42 points has been set for the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Packers matching up with the Saints, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Saints vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter last year, the Saints were winning eight times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up two times.

In the first quarter last season, the Saints averaged 4.2 points on offense (15th-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Packers led six times, were behind seven times, and were tied four times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Green Bay averaged 3.9 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 5.5 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Saints won the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and tied three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Saints averaged 6.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.2 points on defense.

The Packers outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up three times in 17 games last year.

Green Bay averaged 6.9 points on offense and gave up an average of seven points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Saints outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last season, the Saints averaged 4.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Packers outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Green Bay averaged 4.8 points scored on offense (14th-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 4.8 points (21st-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Saints won the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and tied three times.

The Saints averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.1 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Last season, the Packers won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in three games.

On offense, Green Bay averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter (24th-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 5.1 points on average in the fourth quarter (eighth-ranked).

Saints vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Saints had the lead nine times, were behind seven times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, the Saints averaged 10.4 points in the first half (19th-ranked) last year. They allowed 8.6 points on average in the first half (third-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Packers were winning after the first half in six games (4-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

Green Bay's offense averaged 10.8 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 12.5 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half last year, the Saints won the second half in nine games and were outscored in the second half in eight games.

Offensively, the Saints averaged 10.3 points in the second half last season (17th-ranked). They surrendered 10.5 points on average in the second half (15th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Packers won the second half seven times (4-3 record in those games), were outscored six times (1-5), and tied four times (3-1).

On offense, Green Bay averaged 10.1 points in the second half (18th-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it gave up 9.9 points on average in the second half (13th-ranked).

