Travis Etienne will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Houston Texans in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Etienne, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 117 rushing yards (58.5 ypg) on 30 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. Etienne has also made an impact as a receiver, grabbing seven balls for 29 yards (14.5 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Etienne and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Etienne vs. the Texans

Etienne vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 89.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 89.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Texans yield 118.0 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Texans have scored six touchdowns on the ground (3.0 per game). The Texans' defense is 31st in the NFL in that category.

Watch Jaguars vs Texans on Fubo!

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Etienne with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit his rushing yards over once in two games played this season.

The Jaguars have passed 58.3% of the time and run 41.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 30 of his team's 53 total rushing attempts this season (56.6%).

Etienne has one rushing touchdown this season in two games played.

He has one touchdown this season (25.0% of his team's four offensive TDs).

He has two red zone carries for 22.2% of the team share (his team runs on 45.0% of its plays in the red zone).

Travis Etienne Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Etienne Receiving Insights

Etienne has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this year.

Etienne has 10.8% of his team's target share (eight targets on 74 passing attempts).

He has been targeted eight times, averaging 3.6 yards per target (139th in NFL).

Having played two games this season, Etienne has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.