The New Orleans Saints have +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 13th-ranked in the NFL as of September 25.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this year (333.8 yards per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 333.8 yards allowed per game.

The Saints had four wins at home last season and three on the road.

When the underdog, New Orleans had only two wins (2-8) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-2.

In the NFC South the Saints won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

Taysom Hill passed for 240 yards (15.0 per game), completing 68.4% of his passes, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in 16 games.

Also, Hill rushed for 575 yards and seven TDs.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Olave had 72 catches for 1,042 yards (69.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

Juwan Johnson had 42 receptions for 508 yards (31.8 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Demario Davis compiled 109 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +6600 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +3500 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

