On Tuesday, Sean Murphy (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .258.

In 59.2% of his 103 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had an RBI in 37 games this year (35.9%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 52 .266 AVG .250 .373 OBP .364 .463 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 52/24 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

