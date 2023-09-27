Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (101-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-75) going head-to-head at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on September 27.
The probable starters are Darius Vines (1-0) for the Braves and Jameson Taillon (8-10) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- How to Watch: BSSO
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 142 times this season and won 93, or 65.5%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 66-24 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 916 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jackson Rutledge
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Joan Adon
