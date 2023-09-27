Two of MLB's best hitters square off when the Atlanta Braves (101-56) and Chicago Cubs (82-75) meet at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday, at Truist Park. Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .335 batting average (third in league) for the Braves, while Cody Bellinger ranks sixth at .309.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Darius Vines (1-0) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (8-10) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Vines - ATL (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (8-10, 5.24 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Darius Vines

Vines heads to the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, throwing 3 1/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing three hits.

He has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across four games.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs are sending Taillon (8-10) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 144 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 5.24 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.

Taillon is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Taillon will try to continue an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 28 appearances this season.

