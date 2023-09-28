How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
The Atlanta Braves will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. for continued offensive production when they take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 303 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (922 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.298).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- AJ Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 20 years old.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Darius Vines
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Jackson Rutledge
