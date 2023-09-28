The Atlanta Braves will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. for continued offensive production when they take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 303 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (922 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.298).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first this season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at 20 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

