High school football competition in Calhoun County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Anniston High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28

5:30 PM CT on September 28 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hokes Bluff High School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29

6:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saks High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellborn High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School of Clay County at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Weaver High School