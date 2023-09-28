The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium in a CUSA battle.

Sam Houston ranks fourth-worst in scoring offense (3.3 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 30th with 21.7 points allowed per game. Jacksonville State has been dominant on defense, giving up only 279.8 total yards per game (25th-best). On offense, it ranks 58th by racking up 355 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Sam Houston 355 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.7 (129th) 279.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (34th) 231.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 42 (129th) 123.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (124th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 10 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 277 yards on 29-of-46 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has run the ball 64 times for 376 yards, with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has hauled in 140 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Perry Carter Jr. has totaled 97 receiving yards (24.3 yards per game) on five receptions.

Sterling Galban has racked up 54 reciving yards (13.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has 191 yards passing for Sam Houston, completing 55.3% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

Zach Hrbacek has racked up 43 yards on 19 carries.

This season, John Gentry has carried the ball 15 times for 36 yards (12 per game).

Ife Adeyi's leads his squad with 74 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of 10 targets).

Noah Smith has reeled in seven passes while averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sam Houston or Jacksonville State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.