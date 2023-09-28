As of September 28 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Jaguars much higher (12th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (18th).

The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

With odds of +3000, the Jaguars have been given a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has posted one win against the spread this year.

Two of the Jaguars' three games have hit the over.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 339.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 348.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars are averaging 19.0 points per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are giving up 25.0 points per game (23rd) on defense.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 64.6%, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Lawrence also has rushed for 59 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Travis Etienne has scored one touchdown and picked up 205 yards (68.3 per game).

Also, Etienne has 11 catches for 79 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Christian Kirk has 16 catches for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one score.

In three games, Calvin Ridley has 13 catches for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one score.

On defense, Foyesade Oluokun has helped set the tone with 37 tackles and one pass defended in three games.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

