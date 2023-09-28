Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (168) this season while batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

In 69.6% of his 158 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 45 games this year (28.5%), leaving the park in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 47.5% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

In 93 of 158 games this year, he has scored, and 29 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 81 .298 AVG .266 .404 OBP .374 .638 SLG .570 41 XBH 42 27 HR 26 68 RBI 66 75/49 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings