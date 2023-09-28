Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sumter County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Sumter County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
