Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Talladega County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee County High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Munford, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Winterboro High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Oakman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saks High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: New Site, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellborn High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
