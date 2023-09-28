High school football action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

University Charter School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gadsden City High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Aliceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Aliceville, AL

Aliceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Northridge High School