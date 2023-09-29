The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.

In 58.3% of his 139 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 139), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 39 games this year (28.1%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 51 of 139 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 67 .278 AVG .229 .316 OBP .294 .527 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 49 RBI 24 64/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

